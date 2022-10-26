Sibu man in Miri jailed six months for hurting police officer

MIRI (Oct 26): A man was sentenced to six months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for hurting a police officer using a knife.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the sentence against Sophie Hamzah, 44, from Kampung Hilir in Sibu after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 332 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment term of up to three years or a fine or both upon conviction.

The court also ordered for the sentence to run from the date of his arrest on June 29, this year..

Based on the charge, Sophie had committed the offence against Sgt Rasli Linang at the roadside of Jalan Miri-Pujut here at 2.20am on June 29, this year .

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was not represented by a legal counsel.