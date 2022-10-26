Sng: I’m still PBM president, only I can announce party candidates for GE15

KUCHING (Oct 26): Datuk Larry Sng has insisted that he is still Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president and that all announcements on the party’s candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15) are mere speculation until he names them.

Pointing out that he will be defending Julau on the PBM ticket, he said in a Facebook post: “As President of the party, I have never resigned from my position nor relinquished my party membership.

“This party has its roots originated from Sabah and Sarawak. It is important that our voices and representation is not ignored or marginalised.”

He said he will announce the other PBM candidates in the coming days.

“All previous announcements made by party leaders are just mere speculation. The official announcement will be made by myself and only I will sign the watikah (nomination letter) for PBM in PRU15 (GE15),” he said.

He said in a subsequent Facebook post that PBM respects Barisan Nasional’s decision not to admit his party into the coalition for now and therefore, he said PBM candidates will contest under the party logo.

“We will revisit our application to join BN after the election. The party may not be limited to contest just incumbent seats and not all incumbents will be nominated as candidates this election,” said Sng.

On Oct 2, Sng was compelled to clarify a news portal’s report which he claimed had inaccurately reported that Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin was officially the president of PBM after she received the unanimous support of delegates who attended the party’s inaugural general assembly on Oct 1.

He explained that while president-designate Zuraida will take charge of PBM, due process needs to take place in order for a proper handing over to be done.

“Just to be clear, if elections are held before the transition is complete, I will still sign the watikah (authorisation letter) for PBM candidates in GE15,” he wrote on Facebook.

On June 9, Zuraida was announced as PBM’s president-designate by Sng after the party’s political bureau as well as its supreme council agreed to the decision.

Zuraida, who is caretaker Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister and Ampang incumbent, had quit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to join PBM.

PBM has six incumbent MPs including Sng.