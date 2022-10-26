Wednesday, October 26
SRDC disposes of ballot papers, documents for Pelawan constituency

By Jane Moh on Sarawak

Tiang (right) witnesses the disposal of the election ballots and relevant documents.

SIBU (Oct 26): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) yesterday disposed of the election ballot papers and relevant documents for the Pelawan constituency from the last state election.

The disposal was carried out after there was no objection from any party over the last 10 months.

Deputy Minister of Housing, Public Health and Local Government II Michael Tiang, who is the assemblyman, witnessed the disposal.

The state election in 2021 saw a five-cornered fight for Pelawan constituency.

Tiang from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) represented Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) against David Wong from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Janet Loh from Aspirasi, Jamie Tiew from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Dr Low Chong Nguan from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Tiang received 4,413 votes to win by a slim majority of 100 votes.

