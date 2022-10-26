Use of face masks indoors remains optional, says Health DG

KUCHING (Oct 26): The use of face masks indoors would remain optional, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday.

Nonetheless, he assured all that the ministry would continue to encourage the use of face masks and take all the necessary precautions following the detection of active Covid-19 Omicron subvariant XBB cases in the country.

“So far (the situation) is under control. We are monitoring the situation closely and no such consideration and decision are made for now.

“The onus is on the public, and we strongly encourage the use of face masks and other public health measures,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham was responding to the question about the possibility of reinforcing the face mask rule during the election period given the emergence of the new Covid-19 strain in two neighbouring Asia countries.

Asked further about the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the 15th general election (GE15) campaigning period, he said Health Ministry would announce the updates this Thursday.

“We will have a press conference on Thursday to address this XBB variant,” he replied.

When met during a ‘Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) Leaders Dialogue with Youths’ at a cafe in Tabuan Tranquility here on Monday, PH Youth chief Dr Kelvin Yii made a call upon all eligible Sarawakian voters to take all the necessary precautions in light of the emergence of the XBB subvariant, including to mask up when in crowded places especially during campaigning and polling day.

“I encourage people, whether there is a law or not, to take the precaution and put on your face masks.

“When it comes to voting, I think the Election Commission (EC) and Health Ministry are working very closely,” the Bandar Kuching incumbent had told reporters here.

Dr Yii, who is also the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on Health, Science, and Innovation chairman, added that he had been in contact with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to discuss the SOPs to ensure public safety during the polls.

“I have always been critical of EC in the sense that they have not been creative and innovative enough in coming up with the proper procedures especially – for example, postal voting.

“But with that said, I think they have proper SOPs and the ministry is working very closely (with EC) to ensure the safety of all voters who come out,” he said, also calling upon all election candidates to wear face masks during the campaign period.

“I generally will wear face mask, and I also encourage others to wear face masks.

“This is my personal encouragement,” he added.