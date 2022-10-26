Yakub Khan: If fated to be Umno’s Sepanggar candidate, I’m ready

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 26): Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Yakub Khan is leaving his possible candidacy for the Sepanggar parliamentary seat to the party’s leadership.

When asked to comment on rumours he is a potential candidate for the constituency, the Karambunai assemblyman smiled and said if he is fated to be chosen, he is ready for the responsibility.

He explained that all Umno divisions throughout the country have been asked to submit the names of five potential candidates for each constituency.

“As Umno Sepanggar chief, I have done as requested and submitted the names to be evaluated and scrutinised to see if they qualify (as a candidate). However, whoever is chosen as candidate is the decision of the party’s leadership.

“For me I will do my best (for them). If I am chosen, I am ready,” Yakub told reporters after officiating at the Sabah Public Sector Cyber Security Conference 2022 here today.

On issues in Sepanggar that need immediate attention, the Umno Sabah deputy liaison chief said among the pressing needs is better infrastructure.

“Issues here, especially in the Karambunai state constituency, are water supply as the problem is at a worrying level and the bad condition of roads. The economic issue is also a challenge for residents in Sepanggar,” Yakub said.

According to him, the challenges in Sepanggar parliamentary constituency might differ from other constituencies as it is made up of urban, suburban, and rural areas.

For this parliamentary election, there are about 107,000 voters in Sepanggar — the highest number in Sabah.

In 2018, Datuk Azis Jamman from Parti Warisan won the seat and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has announced that Azis will be defending the seat for the party.

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) has named its Youth chief Jumardie Lukman as the party’s candidate for Sepanggar, while the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) — a component of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) — has said Sepanggar is on its ‘wish list’ of constituencies to contest in.