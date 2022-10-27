4-cornered fight likely as independent joins fray in Baram

MIRI (Oct 27): Baram is set to see at least a four-cornered fight in the coming 15th general election (GE15) as an independent has confirmed that he will be joining the fray.

Wilfred Entika, 64, who works as a freelance motivational speaker, when contacted said he will be contesting on an independent ticket and had purchased his nomination form last week.

“I had purchased my nomination form in Kuching last week and I will be going to Marudi next week for the nomination,” he said.

Hailing from Betong, Wilfred said he is no stranger to the people in Baram, having helped a political party to campaign in the last state election.

Not only that, his wife, he said, is from Baram.

“My wife is from Teru in Baram, while my father in-law is from Long Lenei.

“I have decided to contest on an independent ticket as it is the wants of the people on the ground,” he said.

On why he chose to stand as an independent, Wilfred said he believes that he could give Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) a strong fight in the election.

Apart from Wilfred, GPS, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will contest in Baram.

PBDS has confirmed that retired headmaster Sawing Kedit will be representing the party, while PKR is likely to put its Sarawak chairman Roland Engan as its candidate for the seat.

As for GPS, incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau is said to be defending the seat for the third term.