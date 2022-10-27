Ambassador: M’sia, Kazakhstan can grow together due to many similarities

KUCHING (Oct 27): There are tremendous opportunities for economies and businesses in Malaysia and Kazakhstan to grow together, said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Bulat Sugurbayev.

“I find there are a lot of similarities not only in the economic structure, like mineral resources and agriculture, but also our cultures.

“We could be a food basket for Sarawak and Malaysia. Moreover, we could invest into your agriculture to develop and help your aims to become a net exporter because Kazakhstan has been doing that for ages, for centuries,” he told a press conference after the official launch of Kazakhstan Business Opportunities Forum at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Bulat said the Kazakh government is working on creating a better investment and business climate, as well as to protect foreign investors and provide them with better opportunities in the region.

On another note, he believes that tourism should be the next stage in the cooperation because “Sarawak is a beautiful place”.

“We should develop visits from Kazakhstan to Sarawak, and Sarawak to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is one of the biggest countries in the world and we can provide all types of sceneries from mountains to deserts to forest to sea.

“We should also develop the connectivity. Today we have the AirAsia team in Astana to discuss whether they could establish direct flights between Malaysia and Kazakhstan. We look forward to this so we can connect our people to each other,” he said.

Earlier in his welcoming speech, Bulat said that there are many opportunities for both the business communities in Kazakhstan and Sarawak to cooperate and benefit from each other.

“We are looking to develop the business-to-business (B2B) and people-to-people ties between Kazakhstan and Sarawak.

“I look forward to Kazakhstan becoming your gateway to a bigger Eurasian landmass as we are well-connected to all countries, from China to Russia to Europe to Southern Asia. We can help Sarawakian businesses to prosper in our part of the world,” he said.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan officiated at the forum.

Also present were Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Sarawak Datuk Awang Daud Awang Putera, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and others.