Aspiring Lanang candidate: Did M’sia really do better under PH rule?

SIBU (Oct 27): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek treasurer Raymond Tiong said the people should ask themselves whether the country had become better during the 22 months that Pakatan Harapan (PH) was in power.

He said prior to the 2018 general election, the national debt was at RM686.8 billion but after PH took over the reins from Barisan Nasional, the national debt increased to RM793 billion.

“In merely 22 months under PH’s governance, the national debt increased by RM106.2 billion. So tell me, was it a change for the better?” he told The Borneo Post.

Tiong, who is a potential candidate for the Lanang seat in the coming polls, said based on news reports online, Khazanah Nasional Bhd had net assets of RM32 billion before it increased nine years later to RM116 billion by the end of 2017.

However, he said by the end of 2019 – when PH was still in power – Khazanah’s net assets dropped some RM43 billion to RM70 billion.

He further said reports online also mentioned that the PH government had sold about 20 government-owned companies during its time, most of which were profitable.

“Many people said the PH government needed to sell these companies to reduce the national debt, but the problem was despite the selloff, the national debt did not go down but instead increased to RM124.5 billion.”

He said such figures do not lie and it should be clear to the people which coalition could govern better.

“Think carefully before going to the polls on Nov 19. We need a government that can build the country’s assets and not one that is only keen at selling,” he added.

Should Tiong secure the ticket to contest Lanang for Gabungan Parti Sarawak, he will face two-term incumbent Alice Lau of Democratic Action Party, who has been renominated by her party to defend the seat.