Bung: BN will fulfil promise to appoint DPM from Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin agreed that the proposal of a Sabah Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) came from Pakatan Harapan (PH) first.

However, he said that PH only gave empty promises and never kept their promises.

He said that BN Sabah will include the DPM position from Sabah into the BN manifesto and the promise will be fulfilled when BN wins dominantly in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“PH has failed to fulfill and it was merely an empty promise. But in the context of Sabah, what is said will be fulfilled and BN Sabah will prepare the prospective DPM who is authoritative and focused on the duty as DPM.

“BN Sabah will fulfil and the matters of the appointment will be made easier,” he said in a statement today.

Bung was replying to Sabah Democratic Action Party (DAP) policy bureau chief Chan Foong Hin who said the DPM post for Sabah and Sarawak was PH’s idea and the matter was discussed in their manifesto before BN announced the matter.

Bung added that the appointment of a DPM from Sabah is to determine matters that are of interest to the people of Sabah.

“There is no point in having DPM but there is no role and power to determine development in Sabah,” he said.

Before that, Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi suggested that Bung Moktar include the position of DPM from Sabah in the Sabah BN manifesto.

He also suggested that the position not only represent leaders from Sabah but also from Sarawak and the Peninsula.