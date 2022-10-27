Bushfire ravages one acre of land near Miri village

MIRI (Oct 27): Firefighters were deployed to put out a bushfire near Kampung Haji Wahid here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of 10 firefighters from the Miri Central fire station was despatched to the scene located about three kilometres from the station after receiving a call at 6.03pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they found a bushfire on a hillside near the village. The fire had affected about one acre of land,” he added.

Ahmad Nizam said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire until two fire beaters until it was fully extinguished.

The operation ended at 6.32pm.