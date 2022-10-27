Businessman joins GE15 race for Lanang seat as Independent

SIBU (Oct 27): The battle for the Lanang constituency in the coming 15th General Election (GE15) is getting crowded with businessman Kapitan Dato Wong Tiing Kiong the latest to join in the fray.

Wong, 60, who collected his nomination papers at the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) office here today, will be running as an Independent.

Born and bred in Sibu, Wong is a familiar figure among the Sibu populace. He is known to be friendly, outspoken and very down-to-earth.

“I have a desire to serve the people and I feel that only through the political platform can one make his contributions to the community more effectively,” he said when asked why he wanted to join the election.

Growing up in Paradom area in his younger days, Wong moved to Sibu after his family relocated their hardware business to Sibu.

He studied at SMK Tung Hua and by his own admission, was not truly a smart student.

By 30 years of age, Wong was already actively involved in business.

On his decision to stand in the election, Wong said it all began as a joke when a few friends challenged him to contest in Lanang.

“Lots of my friends called and WhatsApp me and pledged their support if I stand in the election. Of course, their strong encouragement plays a key role for me to really dare to take up such gamble.”

Nevertheless, Wong said he was not so desperate in his bid to win the election.

“If I lose, so be it. Life goes on. Lanang is my hometown and I will definitely go all out to ensure victory.”

Wong is basically a political novice and the GE15 would be his maiden fight.

“If I win the election, I will work hard to bring equal opportunities to all. I will also tend to the community issues and look into problems faced by the traders.”

Democratic Action Party (DAP) had earlier confirmed that Lanang incumbent Alice Lau will defend the seat while Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) had announced its secretary Priscilla Lau will contest the seat.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is yet to announce its candidate, though speculation falls on two potential candidates, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong and SMC councillor Raymond Tiong.