Cameron Highlands helicopter crash: Pilot’s quick action helps expedite rescue mission

CAMERON HIGHLANDS (Oct 27): Quick action by Captain Fedzrol Norazam, who alerted his friend about the crash involving his aircraft, allowed the authorities to quickly launch a search and rescue operation for the victims.

Fedzrol, 43, is the pilot of the helicopter carrying five medical personnel from Gua Musang, Kelantan, back to Ulu Kinta, Ipoh, which crashed in the Bukit Kinta Forest Reserve yesterday afternoon.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that based on preliminary information obtained by the police, the pilot had contacted his friend in Ipoh, who then reported the incident to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“Following that, we received information about the position of the helicopter, and the search and rescue operation for the victims, aged between 31 and 48, could be carried out immediately,” he told a press conference at the Cameron Highlands District and Land Office, here, last night.

Also present was Cameron Highlands district officer Syed Ahmad Khirulanwar Al Yahya Syed Abdul Rahman.

Elaborating, Mohd Yusri said when the rescue team arrived at the crash site, they found that all the victims managed to get out of the helicopter and were in a safe location.

“Two passengers suffered serious injuries…one nurse had a fractured leg while one was injured in the knee. All the victims were taken to Hospital Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom and are receiving treatment in the emergency ward,” he said.

The search and rescue operation ended at 9pm after the last victim was taken to hospital, he added.

Mohd Yusri said that based on the preliminary investigation, the helicopter was on its flight path when the incident occurred and was experiencing bad weather, such as rain and fog.

“Further investigation into this incident and works to remove the wreckage will be carried out by CAAM,” he said.

Earlier, CAAM confirmed that it had received information on the crash involving an Airbus AS 355 F2 aircraft with the registration number 9M-SSW in Cameron Highlands at 1.03pm. – Bernama