Chang to SS, Immigration Dept: Explain why some former stateless kids in Sarawak denied ‘K’ on IC

SIBU (Oct 27) Some previously stateless children in Sarawak, who have been conferred citizenship by the Home Ministry, have been denied the letter ‘K’ on their Identity cards, which would indicate they are Sarawakians, claimed Irene Chang.

According to the former Bukit Assek assemblywoman, the State Secretary and Immigration Department must explain why the children have been denied the right to be known as citizens of Sarawak.

Chang said she had helped more than 60 stateless persons to obtain their citizenship but since August 2021, three of these children still did not have the “K” in the Identity card issued to them by the National Registration Department (JPN).

She added that the parents of these three children were informed by JPN that their children could not be eligible for the letter “K” because the identity of their biological parents was not known and therefore, they have no Sarawak connection.

“This matter needs to be put right immediately and I call on the State Secretary and the Immigration office to recognise the adoption status of these children as the conclusive evidence that their Sarawak connection has been established.

“Grant them the letter “K” in their identity card now so that they would not end up as non-Sarawakian for the rest of their life while the rest of their family members are,” she said in a statement.

Chang said she had written to the State Secretary on Aug 20, last year to appeal for the letter “K” to be inserted into the identity card of these successful citizenship applicants on the ground that they should rightly be recognised as Sarawakians as they were born in Sarawak and were legally adopted by Sarawakian parents.

“Unfortunately, there was no response to our letter,” Chang said, adding that she had brought up the matter again with Sibu JPN in July, this year.

“Applications were then made by these three children for the “K” to be inserted into their IC and were forwarded by JPN to the Sarawak Immigration Department for the applications to be approved. Again, there was no response.”

Chang said since July, this year, another three of the successful applicants informed her that the identity card which was issued to them pursuant to them being granted the citizenship by KDN again did not have the letter ‘K”.

“All six of these children were granted the citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution and were legally adopted by Sarawakian parents who made the citizenship applications on their behalf.”

Chang said the refusal to grant the letter ‘K” to these children based on the ground that they had no Sarawak connection is wrong in law.

“As all these six children were legally adopted by Sarawakian parents, the issue of the Sarawak Connection must have already been established (as required in law) and accepted by the District Office when they processed the adoption papers.

“Hence, no further consideration should even be raised when these Article 15A successful applicants went to JPN to apply for the issuance of their IC. Based on the fact that the children’s adoption was legal, the letter “K” should have been inserted into their IC without any question.”

Besides being legally wrong, Chang said the refusal to insert the letter “K” in their identity cards did not make sense.

“These children were born here in Sarawak and due to being stateless, have never even travelled out of Sarawak to the other states in Malaysia.”

She said a lot of them have come from impoverished background and do not have the sufficient financial means to travel in and out of Sarawak in every three months in order to comply with Sarawak immigration law for non-Sarawakians.

“It is therefore highly distressing to the family of these children that after years of mental and emotional sufferings to have a child who was stateless, and after been finally granted the Malaysian citizenship, their children should now be denied of being a Sarawakian, in the land where they were born and have ever known in all their life.

“From being stateless and not allowed to even travel out of their hometown to being a West Malaysian who needs to leave Sarawak in every three months to get the visa so that they can continue to live with their family in Sarawak.”