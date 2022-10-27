Contractor claims trial to cheating company owner

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): A contractor claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Thursday to cheating a company owner of RM100,000 over an offer to join venture in running a project of supplying dry and wet raw materials in Sabah.

Fariz Fadila Ag Kamarudin, 35, who appeared before judge Abu Bakar Manat, was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and with whipping and also liable to a fine upon conviction.

Fariz Fadila was accused of deceiving the company owner by making him believe that he (the accused) had obtained the said project and allegedly induced him to hand over the said amount of money between January and April 2013, in Penampang.

The court fixed January 12 next year for pre-trial case management and the unrepresented accused was granted RM20,000 bail with RM8,000 deposit and a local surety.

The judge also ordered for the accused’s passport to be impounded by court, to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month and not to disturb the prosecution’s witnesses, pending disposal of the case.