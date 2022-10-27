Cops arrest 1,221 mule account suspects in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 27): Sarawak police have arrested 1,221 suspects for allegedly allowing their bank accounts to be used by third parties for criminal activities.

The arrests were made between January 2021 and September this year, with 914 suspects charged in court.

“The police will take stern action against those who allow their bank accounts to be used as a mule account by charging them in court,” Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said in a statement today.

He pointed out action can be taken under Section 411 of the Penal Code for dishonestly receiving stolen property; Section 424 of the Penal Code for dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of consideration; or Section 37 (1) of the Sarawak Minor Offence Ordinance 1958 for the unlawful possession of money.

“Police investigations have shown that these suspects fully understand that they should not reveal their account information to anyone,” he said.

Despite this, he said the police are seeing a rising trend where criminals would use a mule account to receive money from their illegal activities such as online scams.

He said companies or individuals are advised to close their bank accounts immediately if they find they have lost access or control over them.

The public can check the phone number and bank account used by known scammers at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making transactions.

Information on the latest modus operandi of scammers can be found on the Facebook pages of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department and Cyber Crime Alert Royal Malaysia Police.