Dr Sim: S’wak Health Dept to improve Batu Kawa’s maternal, children health clinic

KUCHING (Oct 27): The Sarawak Health Department will look into ways to provide a better medical care environment for Batu Kawa Maternal and Children Health Clinic here.

Deputy Premier and Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said that the clinic plays a very important role in caring for women and children, and is also aware of and concerned about the existing clinic’s facilities and equipment issue.

He said the state Health Department will plan and discuss for a better medical care environment for the clinic, and if it needs to be rebuilt, which will involve a time-consuming construction process, which will affect the arrangement of women and children receiving medical care.

“Healthcare is within the jurisdiction of the federal government, that’s why health autonomy must be taken back because Sarawak government care and concern for the current medical facility in the state,” he said during a visit to the clinic today.

He was speaking during a ceremony to hand over a batch of medical and clinic facilities and equipment to Batu Kawa Maternal and Children Health Clinic.

Aside from that, he also handed over another batch of medical and clinic facilities and equipment to a nearby clinic at MJC Batu Kawa.

Also present was Sarawak Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

Dr Sim said that the state government has drafted a Health White Paper, and this is an important step in regaining its health autonomy.

He said Sarawak had expressed this intention to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin when he visited the state earlier.

Dr Sim said that Sarawak has a vast geographical area, and despite its small population, particularly in the rural areas, it needs to have well-developed medical facilities.

He pointed out that the Sarawak government cares about the medical care of the people, which is why Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) needs to have strong parliament representatives to speak and fight for the development that the state deserve, and to ensure the standard of medical facilities and services in Sarawak can meet with the requirement of Sarawakians.