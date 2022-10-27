Dr Sim to fly to Penang to attend father in-law’s wake, funeral

KUCHING (Oct 27): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian will be flying to Penang tonight (Oct 27) to attend the wake and funeral service of his father-in-law, the late Dr Ong Leng Kew.

“It is with great sadness to share that my beloved father-in-law, Dr Ong Leng Kew (17 May 1930 – 25 Oct 2022) has been called to rest with the Lord Jesus Christ at 9.45pm on 25 Oct in George Town, Penang, aged 92. Funeral arrangements TBC soon,” said Dr Sim in a Facebook post yesterday.

When contacted, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president said the late Dr Ong might be laid to rest this Sunday in Penang.

“Looks like funeral service will be on Sunday morning.”

Dr Ong was married to Molly Yap Say Suan.

He leaves behind son Ong Lay Hee @ Ong Hock Seing, daughters Dr Corinne Ong Siok Ling who is married to Richard Faucher; Karen Ong Siok Lee who is married to Anthony Ho Quet Loon; Dorelle Ong Siok Cheing, and Datin Sri Enn Ong Siok Ean who is Dr Sim’s wife.

He also leaves behind godson Nikko Tan Heng Zee and grandsons Enson Sim Zhan Kai and Simson Sim Zhan Yao to mourn his demise.

“My wife arrived this morning (Oct 26). Trying to get there tomorrow night. Waiting for other family members to fly in. And most likely (to see them all) by Saturday).

“My father in-law lived by himself. Apart from us, all other children are in Melbourne except Dr Corinne Ong,” said Dr Sim.