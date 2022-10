KUCHING (Oct 27): A 65-year-old man died after he was believed to be involved in a hit and run accident near Kampung Ensebang Jaya in Balai Ringin around 8pm tonight.

According to a witness, the deceased was walking by the roadside when he was struck by a vehicle which immediately fled the scene.

Paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced him dead.

The Borneo Post is contacting the police for more details.

