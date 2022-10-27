Fire breaks out at Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU (Oct 27): A fire broke out at one of the interconnecting pipes located in the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC), near Kota Tinggi, today, causing an explosion.

Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Corporation Sdn Bhd (PRPC) said in a statement today that the incident occurred at 3.40pm.

The company said its Emergency Response Team had been mobilised to contain the incident and all relevant authorities have been informed.

“The fire was completely extinguished at 4.50pm. There were no casualties reported and the incident poses no immediate threat to the surrounding communities,” it said.

Several video clips of the incident have since gone viral on Facebook a few hours ago. – Bernama