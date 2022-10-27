GE15: Clarence Ting willing to be GPS candidate for Sibu if nominated

SIBU (Oct 27): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting said he has no desire to contest in the 15th general election (GE15) but he is ready to take up the challenge if nominated as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Sibu seat.

He said he had expressed his view on the matter to GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg when they met recently.

“It is not the candidacy that matters, whether it is me or not selected as a GPS candidate.

“Of course I am ready if the party picks me. As SMC chairman I work every day.

“How come I am not ready instead of those people who only showed up once every four to five years? I am forever ready.

“I leave the decision to the GPS chairman,” he told reporters when met after the full council meeting here yesterday.

According to Ting, Abang Johari asked him about the situation in Sibu during the meeting.

Earlier, he was asked if the full council meeting would be the last he would attend.

“Definitely not my last time. Do not ask me about my candidacy for the election.

“I am not allowed to say anything. Let the GPS chairman decide,” he said.

Ting, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan branch chairman, is among three SUPP potential candidates for Sibu parliamentary seat in the election.

The other two are Tony Hii from SUPP Bawang Assan and Daniel Sng from SUPP Nangka.