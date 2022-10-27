GE15: Distribution of Pakatan seats completed, says sec-gen

BUKIT MERTAJAM (Oct 27): Distribution of parliamentary seats among Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties for the 15th general election (GE15) has been completed, said PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin, who is also PKR secretary-general, said however that seat distribution negotiations with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) will be finalised by the coalition leadership on October 29, with two meetings on the matter held so far.

“The process has been completed for the four component parties in PH, namely PKR, DAP, Amanah and the United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (Upko) for all parliamentary seats nationwide,” he told reporters after the launch of the Bukit Mertajam PH elections operations room by DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng here last night.

Also present were Penang DAP chairman and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Penang Amanah chairman Dr Roslan Ahmad and Bukit Mertajam incumbent MP Steven Sim.

Saifuddin said if the seats claimed by Muda and PSM clash with any of the four PH component party seats, discussions will be held involving the two parties and the affected component parties only.

“We (PH component parties) will try to avoid clashing with each other (Muda and PSM) in GE15,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin, who is the Kulim Bandar Baharu incumbent MP, hinted that he will be defending the seat.

“However, I leave it to the party leadership as to whether I will be contesting,” he said.

In GE14, Saifuddin won the Kulim Bandar Baharu seat with a 4,860 vote-majority. — Bernama