GE15: JPJ won’t compromise with vehicle modifications during campaign period

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will not compromise with any political party that modifies vehicles for the purpose of campaigning in conjunction with the 15th general election (GE15).

Its director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said anyone found with a vehicle not meeting the specifications set by the Land Public Transport Agency for commercial vehicles, can be subject to action under the Land Public Transport Act (Act 715) for misuse of permit and making modifications to a vehicle.

“There is no major licence for any party to make modifications to their vehicles this GE season,” he told a press conference after checking on an JPJ operation at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza, here last night.

The Election Commission (SPR) has fixed Nov 19 as polling day for GE15, Nov 5 for nominations and early voting will take place on Nov 15. – Bernama