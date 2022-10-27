GE15: PBDS’ Bobby ready to take on opponents in Sibuti

MIRI (Oct 27) Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) president Bobby William said he is ready to take on Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidates in Sibuti in the 15th general election (GE15).

Bobby said that he is well-prepared for this election and his election machinery is actively moving on the ground.

“Our campaign is ongoing. We are ready,” he added.

Bobby said he had already purchased his nomination form in Kuching last week and paid for his deposits at Miri District office today.

Sibuti is expected to see a three-cornered fight between the candidates from PBDS, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Both PKR and GPS have yet to officially announce their candidate but PKR is expected to field Zulhaidah Suboh, while GPS is likely to nominate incumbent Lukanisman Awang Sauni as its candidate.