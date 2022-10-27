GE15: Willie Mongin keeps mum on his candidacy

KUCHING (Oct 27): It is still very premature for him to say anything that relates to his 15th General Election (GE15) candidacy, said Puncak Borneo incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin.

The caretaker Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities however believes that the top leadership of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) would decide on his candidacy based on his good record in serving the people.

“Well, if they give me the opportunity, if they put me there I will make sure that I will deliver the seat for them.

“I will also work hard for the people to ensure that everybody prospers according to the way that we should do; in a proper and perfect manner,” he told reporters at the Sarawak Furniture Industry Association (SFIA) community service project (CSR) in Siburan near here, in collaboration with the Puncak Borneo Service Centre.

At the moment, Willie said, he and everyone in PBB just have to wait and see.

He said he had joined PBB, is a party member now, and it is his duty to stay guided and he has to wait for the leadership’s decision.

“As an incumbent, as a caretaker deputy minister, I basically have to continue to do our job and to service the people, to ensure the wellbeing of the people is well taken care of.

“So, I think we just have to wait and see the outcome,” he said.

Willie was accepted as a PBB member without any conditions attached on August 6.

He first won the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) banner in the 2018 general election before quitting the party in a political crisis in 2020 that led to the fall of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

He has maintained that he was merely ‘parked’ in Parti Bersatu Malaysia, which is led by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, after he left PKR, and had not joined the party.