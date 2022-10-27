Harvest queens perform in ‘Huminodun’ musical show

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): The musical performance ‘Huminodun’ Myths and Magic, attracted throngs of theatre fans to the Sabah JKKN Complex’s auditorium where it was held for three days from October 21.

Huminodun Myths and Magic featured 2017 State Unduk Ngadau Kerinah Mah and 2021 State Unduk Ngadau Maya Hejnowska, who performed side by side as Huminodun, the mother and Izoton, the daughter. They are both first-time performers at theatre.

“This is my first time in a ‘proper’ theatre. I’ve participated before in a school theatre during orientation but that was done cincai (not properly done),” said Kerinah after the second day showing of the musical theatre.

She added that as performers in Huminodun Myths and Magic, they were guided by professionals in portraying their character.

“We had a short time to prepare for the show, just a mere two weeks. We had daily practice. Mine was from 8pm to 11pm,” she said.

Kerinah, who also proved herself to be a capable singer in the show, also said that what’s challenging for her was to bring life to her character and for audiences to feel her performance.

“And those were real tears in the show,” she added.

And if there are offers to perform in other theatre shows, Kerinah said that she would love for other opportunities to perform, citing that seeing and experiencing the audiences in front of the stage felt mesmerizing and exciting.

Maya who portrayed Izoton said that she felt happy to be part of the theatre musical, and stated that she didn’t think twice when she was asked if she wanted to perform in it.

“When I received the call (from them), I immediately said yes.

“I was told that I would be taught how to act in front of the stage. I was quite nervous since it was my first time acting, but I am glad to have done it as I gained another experience,” she added.

Like Kerinah, Maya also hopes that more theatre performances take place in Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) so that the industry can expand and grow in Sabah.

“Now, theatre performances (in the country) are mainly done in Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

Maya also said that she used to go for vocal class under the guidance of Carrey at Oongisvoce.

“The training did not go to waste when I joined the musical theatre,” she said.

Unlike Maya and Kerinah who are new in the field of theatre performance, Ronn Langad, who portrays Kinoingan, which means ‘God’, is a seasoned theatre actor.

“I have been in several theatre productions before this,” he said.

However, being in a musical theatre is also something he has never done before.

“So, definitely, I felt excited with my involvement in Huminodun since this is a new experience, to sing and dance while performing, and I consider it as a new challenge for me,” he said.

In addition to the main performers, there were 50 other performers in the show, including 30 award winning Male-Efficient choir members, and nine musicians. The script was written by Judeth John Baptist, while Universiti Malaya Professor Hanafi Hussain acted as an advisor.

The show was organised by Persatuan SEAMEX Sabah and supported by JKKN Sabah and MOTAC.