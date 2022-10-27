Kuching woman fined RM2,900 for drug abuse

KUCHING (Oct 27): A 26-year-old woman was fined RM2,900 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Courts here today for abusing drugs three years ago.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Norashikin Wahi from Kampung Tabuan Melayu here, on her own guilty plea.

Zubaidah also ordered Norashikin to be placed under supervision by the authorities for two years.

She was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

According to the facts of the case, Norashikin was found to have abused methamphetamine and amphetamine, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) around 2.45pm on March 15, 2019.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Norashikin was unrepresented by a lawyer.