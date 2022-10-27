Larry suspends PBM sec-gen, info chief for undermining his leadership

KUCHING (Oct 27): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng has suspended two of the party’s top officials for undermining his leadership.

They are PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad and Information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid.

“According to the records of the Registrar of Society today I am still the legitimately recognised President of PBM.

“In accordance with PBM’s constitution Fasal (Clause) 60 (iii), I have taken the decision to suspend Encik Nor Hizwan Bin Haji Ahmad, Secretary General PBM, and Encik Zakaria Bin Abdul Hamid, Information Chief PBM, with immediate effect,” announced Sng in a Facebook post today.

The Julau incumbent pointed out that this was in relation to the supreme council meeting held on Oct 7, which was not as per instructed by him, the party president.

He said the meeting was conducted at the same time when the national Budget 2023 was tabled, and he was only informed of the outcome after the meeting was held.

He added that the decision of the meeting was said to have appointed Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin as president, when in fact the position was never vacant.

“I strongly despise and condemn such political manoeuvring which has undermined the trust of my leadership and have caused confusion to party members and the general public at large.

“As such their positions will be suspended until a disciplinary committee is set up to look into the matter after the election,” said Sng.

In the meantime, the PBM president also announced that the party’s deputy secretary general Jenny Chiew, who is a Sarawakian, is assuming the role of the secretary-general.