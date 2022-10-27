MetMalaysia: Continuous rain warning for Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert warning of continuous rain in several parts of Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan from October 29 until October 31.

According to the statement, for Sarawak, the areas are Mukah, Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi), and Limbang, while in Sabah, it involves the interior areas (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), the West Coast and Kudat.

A continuous rain warning is issued when there are signs that rain and thunderstorms are occurring or expected to occur for more than six hours in an area. – Bernama