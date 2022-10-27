Ministry wants new ideas, research findings to develop S’wak’s talent devt

KUCHING (Oct 27): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development is looking forward to hearing new ideas, research findings, and suggestions that contribute to advancement of talent competitiveness in Sarawak, said its minister Datuk Roland Sagah.

He said one such platform is the 2nd International Conference on Innovative Sciences and Technologies for Research and Education (InnoSTRE) that is taking place here on Oct 26 and 27, which gathers participants from both academics and industries to present their most authoritative knowledge and the most up-to-date research findings in innovative sciences and technologies.

“I look forward to unique innovative ideas, remarkable findings in all the prominent relevant fields, and sustainable solutions to existing education, innovation, and talent drive.

“The societal problems in improving Sarawak’s challenges are rapidly evolving; therefore, the second InnoSTRE2022 is just in time to introduce and explore societal challenges through a unified, interdisciplinary platform that will benefit education and innovation in the state,” he said when launching the conference at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Sagah was representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the event organised by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak.

A total 250 participants from eight countries namely Australia, Thailand, China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Russia, United Kingdom and Malaysia are taking part in the conference.

Meanwhile, more than 140 papers are being presented by international and local participants over six hybrid parallel sessions.

Anhui Medical University, China, and Universitas Jambi (UNJA), Indonesia are collaborating with UiTM Sarawak to organise this conference with the support from Asian-China Education & Culture (ACEC) Association.

Sagah also said the theme for the InnoSTRE 2022 conference ‘Probing the societal challenges through a unified, interdisciplinary platform’, is very close and relevant to what we in the ministry are doing and aspiring.

“With a goal to have the competitive talent to drive the state’s aspiration, the Sarawak government is striving continuously towards excellence.

“I believe that the presentations at this conference will help us to shape and construct effective policies for the betterment of Sarawak,” he said.

He also said it would be a natural progression for the ministry, as breakthroughs in modern technology and practice have already been identified as a key growth engine under the objectives of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

“This places it under the radar of the government’s Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) toward a developed nation status. Together, these developments will reshape the sustainability landscape and help shape the future of standard living, particularly in Sarawak,” he added.

Earlier, UiTM vice chancellor Prof Dr Roziah Mohd Janor in a recorded speech on the big screen said the InnoSTRE is aligned with UiTM 2025 strategic thrust to be a globally renowned university of science, technology, humanities and entrepreneurship.

UiTM Sarawak deputy rector Assoc Prof Dr Mohammad Isa Mohamadin and the InnoSTRE 2022 co-chair Dr Khong Heng Yen were also present at the opening ceremony.