KUCHING (Oct 27): The Sarawak police have been applauded by DAP Sarawak for their quick response to the ‘bank-account-renting’ issue.

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said while the Royal Malaysia Police is taking the matter seriously, the government and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) should also be proactive so that the victims of bank scams and ‘stealing’ via Internet banking can be compensated.

“The ‘bank-account-renting’ is only a part of the whole bank scam ecology. Other parts of this bank scam ecology include personal banking information leakages, e-banking security systems hacked, digital wallet companies’ security system compromised and unclear victim compensation policies.

“All these can only be dealt with effectively if the government and BNM put their acts together to formulate a clear policy on such matter,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong said it is undeniable that both the banks and the depositors are the victims of bank scams.

He opined that the question to ask was who is in a better position to prevent such losses.

“To me, as the banks have all the financial resources and means to prevent such cases from happening, the banks should shoulder such losses,” suggested the Stampin incumbent.

To resolve the issue, Chong said DAP Sarawak called for more stringent policies for anyone to open a bank account or e-wallet account.

According to him, all Internet banking fraud cases involve a recipient bank account or e-wallet account holder.

“If the banks or digital wallet companies were more stringent on the opening of accounts, such account holders would be traceable and be held responsible for the crime,” he asserted.

Besides, he said banks should be held responsible for the losses on such scams.

He felt that all data leak and system hack could be prevented with higher and more advanced security systems which will come with a higher cost.

“If banks were held responsible for the losses of such bank scams, there will be more incentives for banks to invest into more advanced security systems,” he claimed.

Chong also called for a no-fault insurance policy to be introduced to compensate the victims of such bank scams.

He said the banks must take up such policies to protect their customers.

“If a bank has many bank scam cases, the insurance premium will be higher as compared to a bank with low bank scam cases. In this way, banks with high bank scam cases will have higher costs of funds and lower profits.

“This is also to push the banks to improve on their e-banking systems,” he said, adding that he sympathised with the victims of such bank scams.

He observed that many of the victims had their life-long savings stolen without them knowing what happened.

“A government that does not provide security for the savings of the people in banks is a total failure and I do hope that a new government elected after the general election will see to it that the people’s savings in banks are safe,” Chong added.