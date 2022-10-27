PBM deputy president urges Sng to attend supreme council meeting over presidency row

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 27): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) deputy president Haniza Mohamed Talha today urged Datuk Larry Sng to attend the next party supreme council meeting on November 3 to clarify his dispute over the party’s presidency.

In a statement today, she stressed that the coming meeting was legitimate — even if Sng did not initiate it — as PBM’s constitution allows for it to be called if at least one third of the supreme councils’ members opt agree.

“This is important to answer the questions raised regarding the position of Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin’s position as the legitimate president of PBM, as was announced at the PBM Annual General Conference on 7 October 2022, and as was confirmed in the minutes of the 6th supreme council meeting,” she said.

Yesterday, Sng insisted he was still the rightful party president despite previous announcements that Zuraida had replaced him in the position, saying he never resigned the post.

Earlier today, Sng announced that he has suspended PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad and information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid for announcing that Zuraida was the new party president.

Sng said that the meeting where Zuraida was supposedly appointed as president of the party was not held according to his instructions and was held at the same time as the Budget 2023 announcement in Parliament.

He said that he was informed of the meeting results after it had concluded, adding that he was still the party’s president according to the records of the Registrar of Societies.

Then, in a later post, Sng said that he would call for a supreme council meeting “in the coming weeks” as it was currently more important to focus on the general election and that calling for a supreme council meeting was his prerogative. – Malay Mail