PBRS mulling legal action if EC’s explanation not satisfactory

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): The Election Commission (EC) should provide a detailed explanation on the extraordinary increase of voters in Sabah, said Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup.

In a statement, Kurup said there was an increase of 53.9 per cent of voters in Sabah, from 1,064,686 in the 14th General Election (GE14) to 1,638,806 in GE15.

“The people wonder, where did the 574,120 new voters come from?

“Therefore, the EC has a social responsibility to provide a clear explanation to the people of Sabah especially, because many are questioning the increase, if it is only involving 18-year-old voters,” he said.

If the EC fails to explain, Kurup said it will cause a lot of anxiety among the people of Sabah and will have the perception that EC is not being trustworthy in managing the registration process in the country.

“PBRS calls for the EC to immediately hold a special briefing on this matter for all political parties, non-statutory bodies and NGOs in Sabah.

“If the explanation is not satisfactory, we will refer this matter to our lawyers for research so that legal action can be taken,” he concluded.