Pet market attracts animal enthusiasts in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): Sabah’s first outdoor pop up pet market – Paw Up Market – ended on Sunday at the Tanjung Aru Marine Ecosystem Center – TAME Center here.

The three-day event attracted close to 10,000 visitors and animal enthusiasts.

Pets like cats, dogs, exotic pets such as iguana, call duck, chinchilla were spotted in the event.

The organizer, Million Dollar Pet Marketing, also invited the Sabah Wildlife Department to showcase their exotic animals such as a 2.5-meter python, pacman frog and gecko.

Not only pet products were sold at the market, artisan goods, yummy food and beverage were also available.

There were also fun interactive pet activities, exciting pet gatherings, pet make-up session and pet painting session.

A veterinarian was also present to discuss topics like emergency services.

Million Dollar Pet Marketing is founded by two pet enthusiasts (Amanda Yong and Yee Keh Wei). The main objective of the market was to promote and encourage “Responsible Pet Ownership” and inspire all pet enthusiasts to become active agents of change in their communities.

The two dedicated founders aim to improve animal welfare, end stray animal over-population, pet abandonment and animal cruelty.

Another Paw Up Market’s objective was to help SMEs from pet industry to recover from the pandemic.

Million Dollar Pet Marketing has collaborated with local animal shelters to shed light on stray animal adoptions. This adoption campaign aims to help homeless strays to find forever homes and raise funds and supplies for animal shelters.

Five homeless strays from Borneo Animal Welfare Society, Sabah successfully found their forever home.

Million Dollar Pet Marketing also sponsored goodies worth up to RM1,200 for the first 12 adopters who adopted stray animals during the event.

Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily News are the official media of Paw Up Market.