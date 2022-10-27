Petronas to set up science centres in Tawau, Sandakan

TAWAU (Oct 27): Petronas will set up two science centres, in Tawau and Sandakan, which will help residents, especially students, to access learning, while raising awareness of the culture of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Petronas senior vice-president (Project Implementation and Technology), Datuk Bacho Pilong, said that the science centres, which will be equipped with ‘maker studio’ and ‘playsmart’, will be set up in the Tawau Regional Library and the Sandakan Regional Library.

“The projects, costing RM10 million, are expected to be completed in 2024. These science centres will provide a fun experience for students, teachers and local residents, with various activities that can be done interactively during their visit.

“Petronas hopes that these science centres will contribute to the development of human capital and the improvement of local community skills in Tawau and Sandakan,” he said when speaking at the pre-launch of the science centres in Tawau and Sandakan by Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Datuk Yakub Khan.

According to Bacho, from 2010 until now, Petronas has spent more than RM295 million in allocations to implement various education and human capital development programmes in Sabah, and more than one million residents have benefited.

Meanwhile, Yakub expressed hope that a similar science centre can also be established in three or five other districts in Sabah in the future, to attract the interest of the community to delve into the STEM field, given the state’s relatively wide geographical situation.

“Perhaps in 2023, Petronas can consider establishing three more science centres in libraries in Sabah, including in Kota Belud,” he said. – Bernama