Premier: Peninsula doctors working in private centres in S’wak can apply for five-year permit

KUCHING (Oct 27): Doctors from the Peninsula working in private centres in Sarawak can apply for a five-year work permit from the state government, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the issuance of a long-term work permit was an initiative taken by the state government to attract more skilled manpower to support Sarawak’s economic growth.

“The work permit is for five years and you don’t have to apply every year. It covers all sectors of our economic activities from industrial to services, which includes the medical sector.

“(We allow this) so that the professionals can work and stay in Sarawak for years. (We can do this because) Immigration is under the state government,” he said in his speech during the networking dinner with the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia here today.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the state government would rectify decisions to only allow 14 days visa to medical tourists coming to Sarawak.

“We allow people to come to Sarawak and normally we will give a three-month visa. I don’t know why only 14 days (for medical tourists). I will rectify it, especially for people seeking medical treatment,” he added. – Bernama