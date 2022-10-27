Premier: Sarawak only published 352 titles this year, well behind standards of developed countries

KUCHING (Oct 27): Sarawak needs to conduct various initiatives to increase the number of its published materials in order to achieve the benchmark of a developed state, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said Sarawak’s hope to become a developed state would be easily achieved if the standards of a developed country could be met, by publishing 1,000 publications per one million people annually.

“If we refer to the benchmark of developed countries in terms of the number of books published, we are still quite far behind because only 352 titles of published materials have been deposited with Pustaka (Sarawak State Library) this year,” he said in a speech for the Sarawak Authors Gala Night 2022 yesterday.

The gala was held in conjunction with the Sarawak Authors Festival 2022 (SAF2022) from Oct 24-29, organised by Pustaka with the theme ‘Legacy’.

His speech was read by Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Abang Johari said among the initiatives that could be taken is creating a space for collaborations through writing.

“Writing collaborations should be established starting from the early childhood education level, which is between SeDidik and Pustaka.

“The encouragement should start from children to expose them to simple writing topics that can be taken from aspects of heritage, local culture, history, and others,” he said.

Abang Johari also called on retired professionals from both the civil service or private sector in Sarawak to document their experiences throughout their tenure.

“We can start by writing a compilation of speech texts, biographies, and experience notes to be published,” he said.

He also urged for research made by government agencies or researchers throughout the state to be published and then submitted to Pustaka.

“The data obtained through the research will open up more space for new research by other researchers and the public.

“That will enable the increase of publications in Sarawak so we could be in line with the international standards along with achieving the status of a developed country,” said Abang Johari.

In his welcoming speech, Pustaka board of management chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo said SAF2022 aimed to encourage writing creativity as through writing and publishing, the treasures of knowledge in Sarawak can be preserved.

It was also held to remind the public that Pustaka acts as a Depository Centre for published materials, public records of the Sarawak government, and archival materials for the state, he added.

During the event, Fatimah presented prizes for SAF2022’s short video contest, as well as awards to authors and associations.

Norfazrie Isquandy Nurol won first prize for the contest, while Dayang Khairina Nazihah Abg Median, Babu’ul Salam Sabin, and Nur Fitri Lyiana Amir came in second to fourth respectively.

Among those present were Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang; Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development permanent secretary Datu Dr Rashidah Bolhassan; and Pustaka acting chief executive Japri Bujang Masli.