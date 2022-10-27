Prolonged Labour Shortage Will Disrupt National Recovery

THE issue of labour shortage which has been badly affecting some sectors such as manufacturing, construction and food and beverage (F&B) in this country, still remains unsolved.

The lack of manpower has slowed down economic recovery as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) form the backbone of national economy, representing 97.4 per cent of the overall business establishments as well as contributing 38.2 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In terms of employment, SMEs also contribute to approximately 7.3 million jobs to the country’s population. Without steady growth of the SMEs due to this problem, the pace of economic recovery will also slow down, indirectly creating contractions in the job market.

Muhammadin Selamat, 47, an entrepreneur who runs a coconut milk business in Bagan Datoh, Perak, said before the pandemic, he hired four Indonesians to help him in picking, peeling and scraping of coconut husks before they were squeezed into coconut milk.

He also hired six locals to help in running his company’s accounts and doing administrative work as well as delivery for his consumers.

“However, ever since borders closure and economy plummeting due to the Covid-19 pandemic, my Indonesian employees returned to Indonesia. Now they are finding it difficult to come back to work again due to bureaucratic constraints. Despite the high demand for ‘santan’, I have to reduce the production by 25 to 30 per cent every day.

“I hope the bureaucracy in addressing foreign labour shortage can be resolved immediately. If this continues, we, the SMEs, will be forced to increase the selling price due higher production cost which we have been incurring,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shariff Suleiman, 33, a manager of a leading restaurant chain, said Malaysians’ spendings at restaurants and eateries have increased significantly, leading to the creation of more job opportunities for local people.

However, the workforce is still not at an optimal level as the management of the restaurant chain has not been able to bring in workers from Pakistan to help in the kitchens.

“Some of the locals we hired are university graduates and unlike their foreign co-workers, they refused to work long hours at restaurants. This has disrupted our daily workflow and operations, especially during peak hours when the demands are high.

“This has also affected the quality of service and the good name of the restaurant chain as a whole. Hopefully, this issue can be addressed as soon as possible,” he said.

Owner of Kedai Jahit Dsentosa in Kulim, Kedah, Syariman Mohd Yazid, 28, said when the pandemic hit the country’s shores in early 2020, he received the ‘Geran Khas Prihatin’ which helped him in keeping his business afloat.

“Alhamdulillah, I am thankful for the assistance because it has helped me pay for the shop rents at a time when the economy was badly hit by Covid-19,” he said.

Geran Khas Prihatin (GKP) is a one-off financial assistance, amounting to RM3,000 for qualified micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to alleviate the financial burden of affected businesses.

However, he is now desperately in need for tailors from Pakistan to run his shop.

“My tailors went back to their country when the pandemic hit our country but now, I really need them badly due to the increasing demand, especially during festivals.

“Despite the good orders, I, along with four other local tailors, have not been able to meet the requests. Another thing, we have no expertise in making button holes for ‘baju melayu’ or sewing the trousers.

“I really hope the government will make it easier for us to bring in the workers to assist in our business operations and all.

“Afterall, the presence of foreign workers in our economy helps stimulate growth and recovery,” he said, adding that a prolonged labour shortage would pose a serious matter that could disrupt the pace of recovery.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Chairman of the National Recovery Council (NRC) often highlights the issue of the lack of foreign manpower, especially MSMEs, which has slowed down the nation’s recovery process.

Muhyiddin said the council has continuously raised the issue as it risks slowing the country’s recovery process, adding that Malaysia has a strong foundation in trade growth but manpower must be beefed up to meet demands.

The relevant ministries and agencies should simplify the procedures of recruiting foreign workers as there is an urgent need in all sectors, in particular SMEs, construction and agriculture, Muhyiddin said.

The council has proposed several recommendations to the government, including the establishment of a Special Action Committee regarding manpower shortage in MSMEs under the Ministry of Human Resources to examine the problem of hiring foreign workers in a more comprehensive manner.

NRC was informed that about 1.15 million applications for foreign worker quota has been received for all economic sectors until September 2022, with an approval rate of 40.5 per cent or 467,223. Despite the 40.5 per cent approval rate, NRC said it was informed that only 76,000 of these approved foreign worker applications had been successfully brought into the country until September 12, 2022.

As a long-term solution, NRC believes that emphasis should be placed on the use of technology and automation to reduce dependence on foreign labour.

The lack of foreign labour issue was previously raised by Datuk Michael Kang, a NRC member and former chairman of the Malaysian SME Association.

According to Kang, the issue that MSME founders often brought up was shortage of foreign workers in various sectors such as plantations which were reported to have suffered a loss of almost RM20 billion in 2021.

Kang also said the process to bring in foreign workers at present is encumbered by bureaucracy. If this can be minimised, he said, it would stabilize worker shortage that is affecting the industries.

Despite the greater optimism in outlook and increase in sales, some companies from palm oil plantations to semiconductor makers, are hampered in their ability to fulfil orders, according to President of the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers which represents over 3,500 companies, Soh Thian Lai.

Soh said Malaysia has not seen a significant return of migrant workers due to slow government approvals and protracted negotiations with a few countries over worker protections.