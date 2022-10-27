Promise of DPM post not sincere, says PDP senior VP

KUCHING (Oct 27): The promise by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for a deputy prime minister post to Sarawak and Sabah lawmakers is just an ‘outfit’, said Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice president Datuk Paul Igai.

He said what Sarawak needs more than a DPM post is one-third representation in Parliament.

“That is what we call equal partners in the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said when asked to comment on the proposal by BN and PH to have a DPM from Sabah and Sarawak.

Commenting on the same matter, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran Datuk Peter Minos said the people in Sarawak have had enough of pledges and promises from the Malayan people and parties.

“Recall the last round when they said that political manifestos were not bibles and so could be broken at will.

“Recall the many promises made by Malayan leaders and political parties on many many things, before, during and after elections. In fact, from 1963 they promised many things and all were mere words.

“We still have not got back all our powers in MA63. Many promises to help Sarawak on development and on development projects were broken; even projects that were approved were cut off,” he said.

But now they are trying to hoodwink Sarawak’s voters by promising a DPM post after the 15th general election, Minos added.

“Till it happens, it is mere empty promise. I go along with what our Premier said…that if a DPM post is given to Sarawak it must be with real powers. Just for the name and status will not do,” he stressed.

Minos said past actual experiences have taught the people in Sarawak some lessons – that they must not accept any promise from Putrajaya too easily.

He said that many promises made were broken or forgotten at will and that Sarawakians were better standing on their own feet and united fully under GPS to talk and bargain with the federal government.

“We must not be hoodwinked by empty promises anymore. Enough is enough,” he added.