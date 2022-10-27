RM200,000 for KK Lions Ambulance Service Society to upgrade equipment, facilities

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): The State government allocated RM200,000 to the Kota Kinabalu Lions Ambulance Service Society (LASS) to upgrade their equipment and facilities.

LASS vice chairman Karen Koh Eng Yan said that this was the first state grant from the Sabah government received by LASS.

She added that the financial aid’s approval reflected Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor’s recognition and endorsement of the Emergency Ambulance Service provided by LASS.

“Thank you Datuk Seri for your love and care for the people of Sabah and for supporting LASS to maintain and provide the needed ambulance services to the community,” she said at a presentation of a mock cheque ceremony attended by Special Officer to the Chief Minister (Sabah Tiong Hua Affairs) Lo Si Hui at the LASS office at Dah Yeh Villa in Luyang on Thursday.

Karen also hoped that with a better insight into LASS’ services and operation, the government would consider giving them a yearly grant for the smooth delivery of the emergency ambulance services operated by LASS which was formed and approved by the Registrar of Societies on 6 May 2010.

She added that among LASS’s aims were to provide free ambulance services to people in and around the Kota Kinabalu areas; to provide free CPR and first aid training to the public; to provide affordable ambulance transportation; and to work hand in hand with the Lions clubs.

LASS is an initiative by the Lions with concern for humanity, she said. LASS is managed by the Lions whereas the Ambulance Service Centre is operated by employed trained staff.

“Currently, we have two units of fully equipped ambulances with four paramedics/nurses and five drivers cum responders, operating around the clock all year round,” she said.

She said that since LASS’ inception in March 2011, they have received more than 6,000 cases, having saved numerous precious lives.

“The running cost of operating an ambulance service centre is RM300,000 a year. As we do not charge the patients for the emergency ambulance services rendered, our source of income is solely dependent on public donations,” she said.