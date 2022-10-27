Rumah Seri Kenangan old folks receives contribution under KPDNHEP food bank programme

KUCHING (Oct 27): Rumah Seri Kenangan at Mile 12 here yesterday received a contribution of daily necessities and food items from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs’ (KPDNHEP) food bank programme.

A statement from the ministry said the donation of items was from Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, and was carried out in conjunction with Elderly Folks’ Month.

Yap also donated RM20,000 to improve the home for the comfort and wellbeing of its residents, it added.

The visit also saw contributions from Farley Supermarket in the form of food items, to reduce the operations cost of the home.

The ministry’s food bank programme, which was launched in February 2019, focuses on aiding tertiary education students as well as needy groups like selected B40 and natural disaster victims.

The ministry welcomes contributions from corporate bodies, industry players in the wholesale sector, retailers and individuals to help the needy as part of their corporate social responsibility in alleviating the burden of living expenses for the B40 group.

For further information, call the Food Bank secretariat on 03-88825860 or email to sekretariatfoodbank@kpdnhep.gov.my.