KUCHING (Oct 27): A 42-year-old man from Samarahan is believed to have died after he was stung by a swarm of bees in Sebuyau on Tuesday.

The man, who is believed to be a state civil servant, was said to have died at about 4.30pm while he was being rushed to receive medical treatment at the Sebuyau Health Clinic.

His body has since been transferred to the Simunjan Hospital for further action.

The Borneo Post is contacting police for details.