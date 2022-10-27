Sibu Hospital seeks patients’ next-of-kin

KUCHING (Oct 27): Sibu Hospital is seeking the next-of-kin of a mother-and-son duo who has been admitted in the hospital since Oct 4.

According to a statement from the hospital, Hasnah Ngui Abdullah, 81, and son Su Wei Kiong, 59, are being warded in the hospital’s medical ward (22) and male psychiatric ward respectively.

The hospital has been trying to contact their next-of-kin for discharge procedures but has been unsuccessful.

She is believed to have a next-of-kin named Halimah Hassan who resides in Sibu.

Anyone who knows the patients or their next-of-kin are urged to contact the hospital through the Medical Social Works officer Nur Athirah Rawi at 084-238818 or male psychiatric ward at 084-343333 (ext 6310).