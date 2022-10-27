Spaoh farmer who writes stories on mobile phone wins Tinta Kenyalang prize

BETONG (Oct 27): A farmer from Spaoh, who writes stories using his mobile phone, was over the moon to win a prize at the Tinta Kenyalang Awards on Tuesday.

Jawa Manggau, 49, won the Sarawak Tunas Literary Prize 2021/2022 in the short story category for his work entitled ‘Sungai Seguai’.

He believes the prize is a good start for him to realise his dreams.

“I see my participation in this award, which I consider prestigious, as one of my first steps in becoming an accomplished writer. I am serious about writing,” he said when interviewed today.

Hailing from Rumah Henry Ilon, Senunok, Ulu Paku, the former assistant plantation manager writes in Bahasa Malaysia.

He cites his surroundings and daily happenings in the village as inspirations for his stories.

Jawa said he would like to try journalism if given the chance as well as any other form of writing.

“As someone who wants to become a writer, you must test yourself in any form of writing. Whether you are capable or not, you can never know if you never try,” he said.

Although he began writing when he was young, Jawa only got serious about it during the Movement Control Order.

As he was unable to leave the longhouse, he began writing original stories.

“I also found out that Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) is very supportive of people who want to become writers. So, I got in touch with them,” he said.

On why he used only his mobile phone to write his stories, Jawa said he is still in the process of saving money to buy a laptop.

“It would surely be nice if anyone donates or helps me obtain a laptop, but I do not wish to burden anyone with my passion. I’ll just have to work for it to obtain one,” he said.

The Tinta Kenyalang Awards is a programme by DBP Sarawak branch, which began in 2008, to encourage an interest in creative and non-creative works, in addition to finding new writing talents.