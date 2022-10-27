SUPP branch chief: RM10 mln in housing loans disbursed to 12 longhouses in Dudong since 2020

SIBU (Oct 27): A total of 12 longhouses in Dudong constituency have received loans amounting to RM10 million from Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) since 2020, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said.

He said the latest to receive the housing loan was the 23-door Rumah Aron Rib, totalling RM690,000 with each door getting RM30,000.

“Hopefully, HDC will continue to approve more loans to these longhouses so that they can get better materials to maintain and renovate their longhouses,” he said in a statement.

Wong expressed gratitude to Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian for his invaluable assistance in helping the longhouse residents to get the housing loans.

At the same time, he pledged to help the longhouse residents to get more loans if they so wished.

Among the advantages of getting a loan from HDC, according to Wong, is that the corporation does not charge any interest during the repayment period of 300 months.

“Loans from HDC also have general insurance coverage and do not need any mortgage.”

Wong, the SUPP potential candidate for Lanang in the coming 15th General Election, reminded the longhouse chieftains to ensure that the building materials ordered are correct and of the same quality as stated before delivery was made.

“If not, do not sign anything and inform the HDC immediately,” he added.