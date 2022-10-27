Transport Minister welcomes AirAsia Ride into Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 27): Sarawak welcomes the expansion of AirAsia Ride into the state as it will provide more job opportunities to its people, state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said.

He said this augurs well for the transport sector as it will provide e-calling (e-hailing) service which is in high demand now.

“We are especially happy for all the citizens of Kuching when AirAsia Ride was launched today. It is hoped that more locations in Sarawak in the future can have an alternative to travel with guaranteed safety and comfort.

“We welcome businesses to Sarawak, primarily when their entry provides more job opportunities in Sarawak. The arrival of AirAsia Ride has elevated demand for e-hailing drivers,” he said in a speech read out by his deputy minister, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, in conjunction with the inauguration of the AirAsia Ride here today.

He also commended AirAsia Ride for its commitment to driver-forward approach which is imperative to ensure safety of the drivers.

“The AirAsia team also briefed me that 85 per cent of the ride fares will go directly to the drivers. The low commission rates are specifically designed to benefit the drivers. I am also happy that the AirAsia Ride offers drivers with better security with EPF and Socso.

“We hope the team will stay true to their commitment,” he said.

He hoped that the e-hailing company will expand its service to other locations in Sarawak so that people can have an alternative to move about with assured safety and comfort.