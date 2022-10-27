Unimas new health care centre to be completed next year

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 27): The primary health care centre being built as part of the new Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Teaching Hospital is expected to be completed in May 2023, some two years ahead of schedule.

The project in its entirety was scheduled to be completed in 2025, caretaker Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof told reporters following a visit to the site today.

He said he had asked the project director to have discussions with the Works Department and the university to try and complete the project in May next year.

“According to today’s report, they are ahead of schedule,” he said.

Fadillah was accompanied by Unimas vice chancellor professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi and Unimas Teaching Hospital and Medical Centre director Dr Ehfa Safawi, among others, during the visit.

Fadillah said the completion of the clinic next year would benefit not only Unimas medical students but also the people of Samarahan as it would be able to provide them with basic health examinations and health care.

The RM560 million Unimas Teaching Hospital was implemented under the 11th Malaysia Plan and began construction in the first quarter of 2020.

It is envisioned as part of Malaysia’s first health metropolis corridor in Samarahan, which also includes the Sarawak Heart Centre and Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre.

Located near the current campus, it will have 300 beds when completed.