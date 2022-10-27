Uprooted tree falls across Sarikei road, gives firefighters challenging early morning workout

SARIKEI (Oct 27): Firefighters here faced a difficult challenge in the wee hours of the morning today when an uprooted tree fell across Jalan Song Ching, about 6km from here.

A local resident, who was on his daily commute to town, could not continue the journey due to the fallen tree and contacted the Sarikei fire station.

“We received the call at 4.14am and immediately responded by deploying a team of nine men to the scene,” said Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin.

Armed with chainsaws, firefighters spent around 20 minutes cutting the trunk and branches of the tree as well as clearing the road of all debris, he said.

The operation ended at 4.53am when the road was passable to traffic again.