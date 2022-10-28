14 Vietnamese fishermen fined heavily

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): Fourteen Vietnamese fishermen were fined between RM100,000 and RM500,000 by the Sessions Court here on Friday for illegal fishing in Sabah waters.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the fine all the accused persons aged 30 after they pleaded guilty to their charge under Section 15(1) of the Fisheries Act 1985, punishable under Section 25(a) of the same Act and read together under Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The vessel skipper was fined RM500,000, in default, five months’ jail while the crew members received RM100,000 fine, in default, four months’ imprisonment each.

They were arrested for fishing without any permit inside a fishing vessel in Pulau Kalampunian, Kudat on August 13.

In mitigation, all the accused persons prayed for leniency and requested the court to return them to their country of origin as soon as possible and in reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on all the accused persons.

The court ordered for the said vessel and its equipment to be forfeited.

Apart from that, the accused persons were also ordered to be referred to the Immigration Department thereafter for further action.