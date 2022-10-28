Abd Karim: Kuching Jazz Festival’s overwhelming response shows tourists keen to visit S’wak post-pandemic

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Kuching Jazz Festival happening tonight and Saturday night has gained an overwhelming response from the genre’s enthusiasts worldwide, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the festival had reached its targeted ticket sales and the overwhelming audience response indicates many are keen to visit Sarawak after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is really good to hear we have achieved the (ticket sales) targets for the two nights and I believe everyone who is coming to the festival will be fully entertained and have an enjoyable night.

“I have also been informed all singers performing during the concert are already here,” he said when met by the media after a visit to the concert site here at Grand Margherita Hotel on Thursday night.

Abdul Karim said most attendees were from other parts of Sarawak, West Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and other countries.

When asked if there were any plans to extend the festival from two nights to three or four nights in the future, he said the ministry would consider it.

“For now, the concert (will be) held for two nights – but if there is a need for the festival to be held for three to four nights, we will consider it but we need to evaluate first.

“But if we want to extend or expand this festival, we will need a better venue because jazz concerts are usually held in a simple and calm atmosphere. We want them to enjoy the music,” he said.