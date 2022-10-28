Abg Jo: S’wak will permit private practice for Peninsula doctors if local fraternity doesn’t object

KUCHING (Oct 28): Doctors from the Peninsula who wish to go into private practice in Sarawak will have to make arrangements with local doctors here first before being able to do so, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this was in view of certain laws under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) that prohibits doctors from West Malaysia to work at private medical centres in the state.

“As far as the medical profession is concerned, you have to work with your medical association because under MA63, there is certain arrangement such as lawyers (from West Malaysia) cannot practise here unless it is agreed by the Sarawak Bar.

“I believe the same arrangement also applies to Sarawak (doctors). In other words, you have to have your own arrangement with local doctors.

“If the local doctors say you can come, we will give you the work permit,” he said at the networking dinner with Association of Private Hospitals of Malaysia (APHM) here on Thursday night.

The Premier was responding to APHM president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh’s request in his speech earlier where he had appealed for the Sarawak State Health Department to hasten the approval of public specialists to practise in private hospitals in the state.

Abang Johari pointed out that the Sarawak government welcomed doctors from outside Sarawak to practise in the state.

“In fact, the Sarawak government has decided to give a five-year work permit to foreign professionals so that they don’t have to apply for renewal every year.

“This covers all sectors of our economic activities from industrial activities and services which include medical so that professionals can work and stay in Sarawak with a five-year working visa.

“But we have to abide by certain particular arrangements, especially those professions that are specified in the Agreement. So as far as the government is concerned, you (doctors) are free to come so long as the Sarawak doctors here are okay with it,” he said.

On Dr Kuljit’s call for medical tourists to Sarawak to be issued with a 30-day visa instead of 14 days, Abang Johari said he was unaware that these visitors were issued with only a two-week visa.

“Under Asean, we have this arrangement for people who are coming here to be given a three-month visa, more so when they are seeking medical treatment in Sarawak.

“I’ve spoken to (Deputy Premier Datuk Amar) Douglas Uggah to check on this,” he said while giving his assurance that he will rectify the matter.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said Sarawak was willing to spend from its own coffers to set up a cancer hospital in Kuching despite medical care being a federal matter.

“This hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities with a view to turn it into another main feature of Sarawak’s medical tourism,” he said.

He also said that the cancer centre may go beyond cancer treatment as patients needed an environment and wellness programme that is conducive for them to recuperate and be fully healed.

“In fact, I have visited a wellness spa resort in Budapest to see firsthand the wellness programme we have in mind.

“I hope Sarawak, and Kuching in particular, will be a centre for cancer treatment as well as wellness care in the near future,” he said.

He added that the cancer centre will be part of the health metropolis corridor in Samarahan and is located near the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre as well as Unimas Hospital.

Also present was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.